Jack Ramaker named to Missouri State University Dean's List

Jack Ramaker, of Lake Mills, was named to the fall semester Dean's List at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today