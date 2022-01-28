 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jack Ramaker named to Missouri State University Dean's List

Jack Ramaker, of Lake Mills, was named to the fall semester Dean's List at Missouri State University.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

