Mark Repp, of Mason City, Iowa, will be honored with an Open House on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Event, 112 Second St. SE, Mason City, IA. Mark was an employee at Birdsall's Ice Cream in Mason City for 50 years! He requests no presents, just your presence!

