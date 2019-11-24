You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mark Repp, of Mason City, Iowa, will be honored with an Open House on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Event, 112 Second St. SE, Mason City, IA. Mark was an employee at Birdsall's Ice Cream in Mason City for 50 years! He requests no presents, just your presence!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.