Andrew Hofstrand, son of Don and Suzanne Hofstrand of Mason City, completed his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Arizona this October. He graduated from Mason City High School. He holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Iowa in Piano Performance, Physics, Astronomy, and Mathematics. He studied piano at Manhattan School of Music and earned an MS in Applied Mathematics from the City College of New York. He has a research, post-doctoral position at the University of Arizona this year. He and his wife Yasmin, a Jordanian classical pianist, live in Tucson, Arizona.

