Best Wishes and Congratulations to Colleen Pearce. She has been our County Recorder for several years and is retiring on June 30th. We wish her an amazing retirement in the next chapter of her life. Please honor her years of hard work and dedication to our County with congrats and well wishes of cards, calls and emails. Send cards to Colleen at Cerro Gordo County Recorder, 220 N Washington Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.