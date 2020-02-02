5 GENERATION BADKER FAMILY

The Badker family celebrates five generations. Back row, from left to right, is Great-Great Grandma Delores Badker, she resides in Osage. Great-Grandma Kristi Badker is a native of Osage and currently resides in Applington. Seated on the couch, from left to right, is Mother, Destini Blake, who resides in Osage. She is holding her daughter, Journey Stadler, who is 1 week old in the picture. She was born on January 7, 2020 weighing 4lb 14oz and measuring 18 1/4 in long. Grandma April Marks resides in Osage.