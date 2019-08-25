Garett Lee Rockwell of Boy Scout Troop 1012, Mason City, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Boy Scouts. He will be recognized at an upcoming Eagle Court of Honor.
Garett is the son of Jason and Dana Rockwell, of Mason City, and has a younger brother, Carter.
Garett started Cub Scouts in the fall of 2009 as a Bobcat Scout at Jefferson Elementary. As a Cub Scout he participated in many camp-outs, Pinewood Derby races, service projects and nature adventures. He was led through cub scouts by Katie Byerly.
He earned his Arrow of Light and crossed over into Boy Scout Troop 1012 in the spring of 2015. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2017. While in Boys Scouts, Garett earned 44 merit badges and other awards. In the summer of 2018 he attended Eagle Claw in Big Horn, Wyoming where he became a Leave No Trace Trainer, and he just returned from a backpacking trip in Glacier, Montana.
His scoutmasters and assistants have included Kent Studer, Troy O’Hern, Katie Byerly, Denise Woods and Steve Snyder.
Garett completed his Eagle Project in the fall of 2018, which included constructing a retaining wall at MacNider campground. The wall is located next to the campground host-camping site. He also built steps on the backside of their campsite for easier access.
