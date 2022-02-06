 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gabrielle Johnson, Brian VandenBerg make Dean's List at Northwestern College

  • 0

Mason City students Gabrielle Johnson and Brian VandenBerg, have earned a spot on on the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Northwestern College.

The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars. Of the 284 Collegiate Scholars, 97 of them, including Johnson and VandenBerg, maintained a perfect 4.0 average.

Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students.  

Education weblogo 2
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News