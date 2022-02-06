Gabrielle Johnson, Brian VandenBerg make Dean's List at Northwestern College

Mason City students Gabrielle Johnson and Brian VandenBerg, have earned a spot on on the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Northwestern College.

The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars. Of the 284 Collegiate Scholars, 97 of them, including Johnson and VandenBerg, maintained a perfect 4.0 average.