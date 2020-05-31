Eagle Scout Joe Byerly

Joe Byerly, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 1012 in Mason City, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Boy Scouts. He will be recognized at his Court of Honor on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Lime Creek Nature Center. The ceremony will be held outside in the picnic area north of the main parking lot. Friends are welcome to attend. Bring your own lawn chair.
Joe is the son of Bill and Katie Byerly and grandson of W.C. and Diane Byerly of Mason City, and Bob and Colleen Bennett of Austin, MN.
Joe started Cub Scouts at Jefferson Elementary in the fall of 2009 as a Bobcat. He participated in campouts, Pinewood derby races, service projects and nature adventures. Joe earned all 20 Webelos activity pins to receive the Super Achiever Award.
He earned his Arrow of Light and crossed over to Boy Scouts in the Spring of 2015. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2017. While in Boy Scouts, Joe earned 57 merit badges. During his Boy Scout career, Joe never missed a campout totaling 75 nights of camping. Some of these campout adventures included Eagle Cave and a winter Red Flannel campout. He attended 5 weeks of summer camp in Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the Summer of 2019, he attended Eagle Claw, a backpacking trip in Big Horn, Wyoming, where he earned his Leave No Trace Trainer. He was part of a high adventure camping trip in Glacier National Park last summer.
Joe completed his Eagle Scout project last summer. His conservation project, a chimney swift tower (large bird house for chimney swifts) can be found at Lime Creek Nature Center.
His Scoutmasters have included Kent Studer, Troy O’Hern, Dana Rockwell, Denise Wood, Steve Snyder and his mother, Katie Byerly.
