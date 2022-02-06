 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caden Rodning named to Saint Mary's Dean's List

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota recently released its first semester 2021 Dean's List. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Mason City student Caden Rodning was named to the list.

Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota enrolls 5,200 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis but extending worldwide. 

