Caden Rodning named to Saint Mary's Dean's List

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota recently released its first semester 2021 Dean's List. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Mason City student Caden Rodning was named to the list.
