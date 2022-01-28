Buena Vista University fall semester Dean's List

Buena Vista University recently released its fall semester Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. Local students who were named to BVU's Dean's List include:
Charles City: Shelby-Lyn Crane, Heather Reiher
Clarion: Elizabeth Annis
Clear Lake: Abigail Wheatcraft
Garner: Christina Greiman
Hampton: Riley Flint
Kensett: Kathleen Gaetzke
Klemme: Raegan Arbegast
Lake Mills: Emily Rice
Marble Rock: April Staudt
Mason City: Chloe Cheney, Christopher Hagenow, Erika Mariner, Julie McLaughlin, Maddie Niedermayer, Elizabeth Platts, Nicole Sluik, Jessica Winters, Sarah Woodward
Nora Springs: Aubrey Wyborny
Osage: Kimberly Pilgrim
Saint Ansgar: Hayli Hansen-Hutchinson
BVU hosts students in a variety of in-demand majors, while 15 community college partners across Iowa-as well as graduate programs-expand student potential through a variety of online and hybrid programs. Visit bvu.edu for more.