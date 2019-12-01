{{featured_button_text}}
Bailey retire

Dee Dee Bailey is retiring after 31 years as Business/HR Manager at the North Iowa Transition Center. A celebration of her retirement will be held Friday, December 6, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 111 Second St. NE (Across from the post office). Refreshments will be served. Please join us in celebrating her retirement.

