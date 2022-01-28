Alyssa Weidner named to Augustana Dean's List

Augustana University announced that Alyssa Weidner of Mason City has been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

Founded in 1860, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a university affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), with more than 100 majors, minors and pre-professional programs for undergraduates - along with graduate degree and continuing education programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.