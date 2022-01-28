 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alyssa Weidner named to Augustana Dean's List

  • Updated
  • 0
education weblogo

Augustana University announced that Alyssa Weidner of Mason City has been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

Founded in 1860, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a university affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), with more than 100 majors, minors and pre-professional programs for undergraduates - along with graduate degree and continuing education programs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News