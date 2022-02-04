Allen College awards bachelor's, master's degrees

Allen College awarded 110 degrees during its commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17.
The college conferred 54 bachelor of science in nursing degrees, 34 master of science of nursing degrees and 22 master of science in occupational therapy degrees.
The following North Iowa students received degrees:
BACHELOR'S: Halle Hickman, magna cum laude, Forest City; Benjamin Mason, Kayla Ritter, magna cum laude, Clear Lake; Kaylee Millard-Maulsby, cum laude, Mason City; Cheyenne Swinton, cum laude, Shell Rock; Mackenzie Van Gerpen, Garner.
MASTER'S (Nursing): Kirby Meyer, Charles City; Tyler Rice, Lake Mills; Samantha Smith, Mason City.
MASTER'S (Occupational therapy): Alexis Daily, Manly; Micah Mord, Mason City.
Allen College is a private multi-purpose college for nursing and health sciences professions located in Waterloo, Iowa.
