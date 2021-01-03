'Midwest Road Trip Adventures' features local author Sara Broers

North Iowa travel enthusiast Sara Broers and several members of the Midwest Travel Network partnered together to write the recently released "Midwest Road Trip Adventures."
Twelve states of the Midwest are featured, and Broers contributed the Iowa chapter. Iowa's Scenic Highways & Byways are featured, along with road trips through all of the Midwest.
The book can be purchased through Amazon or through Sara at travelwithsara@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today