'Midwest Road Trip Adventures' features local author Sara Broers
'Midwest Road Trip Adventures'

'Midwest Road Trip Adventures'

'Midwest Road Trip Adventures'

North Iowa travel enthusiast Sara Broers and several members of the Midwest Travel Network partnered together to write the recently released "Midwest Road Trip Adventures."

Twelve states of the Midwest are featured, and Broers contributed the Iowa chapter. Iowa's Scenic Highways & Byways are featured, along with road trips through all of the Midwest.

The book can be purchased through Amazon or through Sara at travelwithsara@gmail.com.

