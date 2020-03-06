MercyOne staff honored at Great Iowa Nurses

The 100 Great Iowa Nurses program has named its annual honorees. Great Iowa Nurses are recognized for their courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession.
The following North Iowa MercyOne nurses were honored:
- Kimberly Anderson, MercyOne North Iowa
- Sue McCollom, MercyOne North Iowa
- Kelly Rowlet, Kossuth Regional Health Center
Each year, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients, coworkers, friends and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are awarded. The award recipients will be recognized during a ceremony on May 3 in Des Moines.