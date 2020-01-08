MercyOne Population Health hires chief medical officer

MercyOne Population Health Services Organization named Dr. Ernesto Vazquez as chief medical officer.
As chief medical officer for MercyOne PHSO, Vazquez will work to enhance clinical services and programs and serve as a medical liaison for physician-to-physician evidence-based guidelines to enhance care quality as well as cost management.
You have free articles remaining.
Vazquez has been part of MercyOne since 2011, serving patients in the MercyOne Clive Family Medicine Clinic and is a member of the MercyOne Clinics quality committee. From 2003 to 2011, he served as a primary care physician with Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. While at Summit Medical Center, Dr. Vazquez also served as a member of their medical executive committee, department chair for the division of medicine and board member of the Summit Medical Network among other leadership positions. Dr. Vazquez is a medical school graduate of the University of Texas Southwest and completed his internship and residency within the Mercy Mayo Family Practice Residency Program in Iowa.
Formed in 1998, MercyOne has grown into the state’s largest provider of hospital and related health services, consisting of more than 43 medical centers and more than 230 clinics and other health facilities and employing more than 20,000 people.