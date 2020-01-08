MercyOne Population Health hires chief medical officer

Vazquez has been part of MercyOne since 2011, serving patients in the MercyOne Clive Family Medicine Clinic and is a member of the MercyOne Clinics quality committee. From 2003 to 2011, he served as a primary care physician with Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. While at Summit Medical Center, Dr. Vazquez also served as a member of their medical executive committee, department chair for the division of medicine and board member of the Summit Medical Network among other leadership positions. Dr. Vazquez is a medical school graduate of the University of Texas Southwest and completed his internship and residency within the Mercy Mayo Family Practice Residency Program in Iowa.