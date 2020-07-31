MercyOne North Iowa receives national distinction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has recognized MercyOne North Iowa with multiple Blue Distinction Centers+ designations.

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery demonstrate expertise in cervical and lumbar fusion, cervical laminectomy and lumbar laminectomy/discectomy procedures, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions compared to other facilities. Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and re-admissions.

Blue Distinction Centers® are nationally designated providers who show expertise in delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

In addition to meeting these qualities thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are, on average, 20 percent more cost-efficient in surgery of care compared to their peers.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

