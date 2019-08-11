MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, a nonprofit organization, seeks volunteers to serve patients and their families in our local communities.
A three-day volunteer training course will be held at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 17, and from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 for bereavement training. Those interested in becoming a volunteer will be able to select the types of activities for which they would like to participate.
The class is free of charge and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 5. Class size is limited. Register by contacting MercyOne North Iowa Hospice at 641-428-6236 or 800-297-4719.
