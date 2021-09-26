MercyOne North Iowa Hospice hosts Wings of HOsPicE butterfly release

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice will host the Wings of HOsPicE Memorial & Butterfly Release on Thursday at 6 p.m. This event provides a nurturing, renewing experience for those honoring or grieving a loved one. Guests enjoy a memorial service and a butterfly release.

The event will be held virtually, and viewers can join by using this link (https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/find-a-service-or-specialty/hospice-care/hospice-events/wings-of-hope-memorial-and-butterfly-release). Click on the video window so it fills your screen and enjoy the live event from the comfort of your home.