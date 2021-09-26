 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MercyOne North Iowa Hospice hosts Wings of HOsPicE butterfly release
0 comments

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice hosts Wings of HOsPicE butterfly release

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MercyOne hospital in Mason City

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

 Jaci Smith

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice will host the Wings of HOsPicE Memorial & Butterfly Release on Thursday at 6 p.m. This event provides a nurturing, renewing experience for those honoring or grieving a loved one. Guests enjoy a memorial service and a butterfly release.

The event will be held virtually, and viewers can join by using this link (https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/find-a-service-or-specialty/hospice-care/hospice-events/wings-of-hope-memorial-and-butterfly-release). Click on the video window so it fills your screen and enjoy the live event from the comfort of your home.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News