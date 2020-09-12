 Skip to main content
MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center hires Dante Dali
MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center hires Dante Dali

MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center and Mason City Clinic has hired cardiothoracic surgeon, Dante Dali. Dr. Dali specializes in the treatment of diseases with the heart, lung and esophagus.

Dante Dali

Dali

Dali received his undergraduate degree from Manchester College in Indiana and his medical degree from Des Moines University. After medical school, Dali spent the first four years of his general surgery residency at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. In his final year, he served as chief resident at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. He continued his training by completing a cardiothoracic fellowship at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.

