MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center hires Traci Goll

Traci Goll has joined MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center.
Goll received her ARNP from the University of Cincinnati in December 2019. Before joining the cancer center, she was a registered nurse on the pediatric floor at MercyOne North Iowa. She joins the Cancer Care team with over 23 years of nursing experience.
MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center offers patients oncology care including state-of-the-art radiation therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, personalized medicine, and surgery in combination with a survivorship program, a comprehensive breast center, genetic counseling, and support services.
