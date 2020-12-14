 Skip to main content
MercyOne Hospice to hold virtual Tree of Life ceremony
Hospice Tree of Life

From 2018: Renae Welhousen, right, a nurse with MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, presents Carol Olson with an ornament from the Tree of Life in memory of her late husband, Carlyle Olson, in 2018. This year's Tree of Life ceremony will be held virtually.

 Mary Pieper

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice will host its annual Tree of Life event virtually on Dec. 22.

This year’s event includes a video featuring live music, the lighting of the tree and a special surprise from the hospice staff. Plus, each location will have a special program with the reading of the names and a tree lighting. Individual videos will be released after the 6 p.m. event.

To participate virtually, click the event link on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. to enjoy the program from the comfort of your home. The event link will be available on our Facebook page, the Tree of Life Facebook event and on MercyOne's website.

