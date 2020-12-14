MercyOne Hospice to hold virtual Tree of Life ceremony

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice will host its annual Tree of Life event virtually on Dec. 22.
This year’s event includes a video featuring live music, the lighting of the tree and a special surprise from the hospice staff. Plus, each location will have a special program with the reading of the names and a tree lighting. Individual videos will be released after the 6 p.m. event.
To participate virtually, click the event link on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. to enjoy the program from the comfort of your home. The event link will be available on our Facebook page, the Tree of Life Facebook event and on MercyOne's website.
