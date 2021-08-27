 Skip to main content
MercyOne hires Brendan Moss as mission leader
MercyOne hires Brendan Moss as mission leader

Brendan Moss has been hired by MercyOne as its mission leader for the North Iowa and Northeast Iowa regions.

Moss will partner with regional executives, physicians and service line leaders to grow MercyOne's Mission -- the successful implementation of activities, ethics and promotion of the Catholic identity.

Brendan Moss

Moss began his career in 2015 as director of admissions and as the lay degree program director At Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Saint Meinrad, Indiana. His experience includes positions as assistant professor of religious education and local mission leader at Trinity Health's St. Peter's Health Partners in Albany, New York. He earned his master's degree from Saint Meinrad College Seminary School of Theology, his doctorate of ministry in preaching from Aquinas Institute of Theology and also holds a master's degree in religious education from Felician College.

