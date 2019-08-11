{{featured_button_text}}
MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center has launched a new program to provide ladies a retreat, and the experience of a spa day.

If you are undergoing treatment, recently completed, or being seen in MercyOne's clinic for ongoing cancer care, you are welcome to attend.

The spa day will be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 22 in the MercyOne Auditorium (Use the West Entrance to the building) at the cancer center. 

The program is free of charge, and will include education  from Dawn Bill of Mary Kay on how to care for your skin during/after treatment, makeup application, and wig care tips. Come join us for some pampering and boosting of your spirits.

