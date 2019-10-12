{{featured_button_text}}

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has hired Brooke Stewart to become part of the MercyOne North Iowa Neurology Care team.

Stewart received her undergraduate degree from Mount Carmel College of Nursing and her Master's of Science degree in nursing from Allen College in Waterloo. She has worked as a registered nurse in several areas, such as critical care, surgery and neurology at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Brooke Stewart

Brooke Stewart

Stewart’s clinical interest is in neurology. She will see patients in conjunction with Dr. Yarahmadi, focusing on general neurology including the treatment of headaches, seizures and strokes.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments