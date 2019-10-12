MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has hired Brooke Stewart to become part of the MercyOne North Iowa Neurology Care team.
Stewart received her undergraduate degree from Mount Carmel College of Nursing and her Master's of Science degree in nursing from Allen College in Waterloo. She has worked as a registered nurse in several areas, such as critical care, surgery and neurology at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Stewart’s clinical interest is in neurology. She will see patients in conjunction with Dr. Yarahmadi, focusing on general neurology including the treatment of headaches, seizures and strokes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.