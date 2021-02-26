 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercy College of Health Sciences awards degrees
0 comments

Mercy College of Health Sciences awards degrees

{{featured_button_text}}
education weblogo

Mercy College of Health Sciences celebrated its December 2020 graduates.

The following local students received degrees:

GARNER: Rachel Enright, bachelor of science in nursing; Tiara Van Gerpen, bachelor of science in nursing

HAMPTON: Cody Elphic, bachelor of science in nursing

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News