Mercy College of Health Sciences awards degrees

Mercy College of Health Sciences celebrated its December 2020 graduates.
The following local students received degrees:
GARNER: Rachel Enright, bachelor of science in nursing; Tiara Van Gerpen, bachelor of science in nursing
HAMPTON: Cody Elphic, bachelor of science in nursing
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today