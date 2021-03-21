Memorial Park to begin spring cleanup on April 1

Memorial Park Cemetery will soon begin its spring cleanup.

All winter items must be removed by March 31. Staff will begin cleaning up any unapproved items at 8 a.m. April 1, weather permitting.

Summer regulations will go into effect on the same day and will last until Oct. 14. Permanent vases may be used as of April 1 as well as the one-piece metal cone-shaped vases with a single metal prong (temporary vase). The VA flag holders may go out April 1 as well.

Decorations for Memorial Day may be placed one week before the holiday and must be removed by June 10. Eternal Lights are allowed year-round. Glass or other breakable items are not permitted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.