 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Park to begin spring cleanup on April 1
0 comments

Memorial Park to begin spring cleanup on April 1

{{featured_button_text}}

Memorial Park Cemetery will soon begin its spring cleanup.

All winter items must be removed by March 31. Staff will begin cleaning up any unapproved items at 8 a.m. April 1, weather permitting.

ggaz-nws-memorial-day-honor.jpg

A Memorial Day tribute to a veteran buried in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Summer regulations will go into effect on the same day and will last until Oct. 14. Permanent vases may be used as of April 1 as well as the one-piece metal cone-shaped vases with a single metal prong (temporary vase). The VA flag holders may go out April 1 as well.

Decorations for Memorial Day may be placed one week before the holiday and must be removed by June 10. Eternal Lights are allowed year-round. Glass or other breakable items are not permitted.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News