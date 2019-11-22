Mediacom Communications hosted a ribbon-cutting this week celebrating its new Mason City-area customer service center.
The company also announced new, extended service hours for in-store assistance from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Mediacom’s new customer service center is in the Indianhead shopping area on the south side of Fourth Street Southwest and Hwy. 18.
The walk-in service counter at the old office one mile west of the new location will no longer be used and the new retail location is where customers will go to exchange equipment, pay a bill, or get information.
