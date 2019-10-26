{{featured_button_text}}

Local Mediacom employee Russell Hoffman earned a top customer service award and recognition by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Waseca, Minnesota.

Hoffman, a Mason City resident, was awarded the "Area Operations Employee of the Year" award for his work as a broadband specialist. Hoffman has been employed with Mediacom for three years.

Mediacom employs more than 1,600 Iowans and 4,600 people companywide. The company’s senior management team personally presents annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate outstanding service.

Mediacom employee Russell Hoffman

Russell Hoffman (center) with his award.

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the fifth largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

