MCHS returns to the stage with The Follies
MCHS returns to the stage with The Follies

Mason City High School Vocal Music Department will present three performances of its annual variety show, “The Follies,” at NIACC Auditorium.

Showtimes are Feb. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

This year's theme is "On Broadway."

Seating is general admission and tickets for adults are $9 in advance, or $10 at the door. Tickets for senior citizens and children under 12 are $7 in advance, or $9 at the door.

On Broadway

Additional information and archived recordings of past Follies can be found at www.mchschoir.com.

