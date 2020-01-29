MCHS returns to the stage with The Follies

Mason City High School Vocal Music Department will present three performances of its annual variety show, “The Follies,” at NIACC Auditorium.

Showtimes are Feb. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This year's theme is "On Broadway."

Seating is general admission and tickets for adults are $9 in advance, or $10 at the door. Tickets for senior citizens and children under 12 are $7 in advance, or $9 at the door.

Additional information and archived recordings of past Follies can be found at www.mchschoir.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.