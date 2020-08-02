Mavis Johnson, 90

Mavis A. (Brue) Johnson will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Sunday, August 9. Her children are hosting a card shower in her honor. They invite you to help them celebrate by sending cards and best wishes to: 211 N Seventh Street, Forest City, IA 50436.

Mavis was born at her family home by rural Fertile, Iowa on August 9, 1930. She was raised in the Fertile, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center area, where she later taught for Grant and Linden Township Country Schools. On January 18, 1951, she married Delbert Johnson and farmed south of Thompson where they raised 3 daughters, Sheryl (Tom) Kingland, Valerie (Brian) Lackore and LaDonna (Andy) Rider. After Delbert’s death in 2002, Mavis moved to Forest City. Mavis has 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.