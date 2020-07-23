Matthew Smith receives Fareway Family Scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Smith, a graduate of Mason City High School, has been awarded the Fareway Family Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Smith was chosen for the $2,000 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students.

IGEF scholarships are awarded based on academic merit to sons and daughters of full-time employees, and student employees, whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, a state trade association that represents the food industry, including chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors.

Smith, who is majoring in public relations, will be a sophomore at Loras College this fall. He works at Fareway in Mason City.

Scholarships are provided by an endowment fund established by the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation and its supporters.

Since 2001, the IGEF has helped 1,679 youth obtain a post-secondary education totaling more than $2.5 million. In 2020, 90 recipients were awarded a total of $159,300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0