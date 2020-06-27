Matthew Low new dental director at Mason City's Community Health Center
0 comments

Matthew Low new dental director at Mason City's Community Health Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Low has been promoted to dental director at Community Health Center of Mason City. Low, who joined CHC of Mason City in July 2019, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of California-Davis, attended dental school at University of California, San Francisco, and completed an advanced general practice residency at the University of Colorado. 

Matthew Low

Matthew Low

Community Health Center of Mason City provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to the community. The health center is open to all and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance and has a sliding fee scale for those who qualify.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boehmer, 50 years
Anniversaries

Boehmer, 50 years

Dan Boehmer and Janet (McKim) Boehmer, of Apache Junction, AZ, were married June 26, 1970, in Mason City. They will be celebrating their 50th …

Fahrney, 66 years
Anniversaries

Fahrney, 66 years

Mason City- Maurice and Jeanette (Williams) Fahrney were united in marriage on June 18, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News