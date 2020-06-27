Matthew Low new dental director at Mason City's Community Health Center

Matthew Low has been promoted to dental director at Community Health Center of Mason City. Low, who joined CHC of Mason City in July 2019, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of California-Davis, attended dental school at University of California, San Francisco, and completed an advanced general practice residency at the University of Colorado.
Community Health Center of Mason City provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to the community. The health center is open to all and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance and has a sliding fee scale for those who qualify.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!