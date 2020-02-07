Mason City students named to Northwestern College Dean's List
0 comments

Mason City students named to Northwestern College Dean's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Haley Muyskens and Brian VandenBerg, of Mason City, students at Northwestern College, have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

Both were named Collegiate Scholars.

Education weblogo 2

The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholar. 

Muyskens is a senior biology-health professions and accounting major at Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Dennis and Susan Muyskens of Mason City. VandenBerg is a freshman business administration/finance major at Northwestern. He is the son of Steve and Tracie VandenBerg of Mason City.

Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students in Orange City, Iowa. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News