Mason City students named to Northwestern College Dean's List

Haley Muyskens and Brian VandenBerg, of Mason City, students at Northwestern College, have earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Both were named Collegiate Scholars.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholar.
Muyskens is a senior biology-health professions and accounting major at Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Dennis and Susan Muyskens of Mason City. VandenBerg is a freshman business administration/finance major at Northwestern. He is the son of Steve and Tracie VandenBerg of Mason City.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students in Orange City, Iowa.