Mason City students graduate Widener University
Breanna Johnson and Elizabeth Maynes, both of Mason City, graduated Widener University in May at its campus in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Johnson and Maynes both earned a master's degree in social work from the College of Health & Human Services.

