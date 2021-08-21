Mason City students graduate Widener University

Breanna Johnson and Elizabeth Maynes, both of Mason City, graduated Widener University in May at its campus in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Johnson and Maynes both earned a master's degree in social work from the College of Health & Human Services.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today