Mason City student earns doctorate from Clarke University
Meagan Mueller, of Mason City, graduated Clarke University in June with a doctor of physical therapy degree.

Founded in 1843, Clarke University offers over 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, six graduate degree programs, and the CareerPLUS professional development micro course program.

Education
