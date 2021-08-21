Mason City student earns doctorate from Clarke University

Meagan Mueller, of Mason City, graduated Clarke University in June with a doctor of physical therapy degree.
Founded in 1843, Clarke University offers over 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, six graduate degree programs, and the CareerPLUS professional development micro course program.
