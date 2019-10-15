Mason City Senior Center will hold its Fall Bazaar on Thursday at the center, 326 Fourth St. NE.
Jim Seeck will auction off gift certificates and products donated by businesses, organizations and individuals, including hand-made quilts and craft items, and many other miscellaneous items.
There will also be a silent auction, bake sale, craft sale and lunch available.
Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.
