Mason City Senior Center will hold its Fall Bazaar on Thursday at the center, 326 Fourth St. NE.

Jim Seeck will auction off gift certificates and products donated by businesses, organizations and individuals, including hand-made quilts and craft items, and many other miscellaneous items.

Senior Citizens Center bldg

The Senior Center will hold its annual Fall Bazaar on Thursday.

There will also be a silent auction, bake sale, craft sale and lunch available.

Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.

