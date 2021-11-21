Mason City Schools students selected for state honor choir

Select vocal music students from Mason City Community Schools submitted auditions for the 2021 ICDA OPUS Honor Choir.
More than 3,500 students from across Iowa tried out for the 360 positions that were available in the ensemble. The ICDA OPUS Honor Choir was held in CY Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State University campus on Nov. 18.
Eight Mason City School District students have been selected for this distinguished honor. They are: Piper Aronsen, fifth grade, alto; Savannah Davis, ninth grade, alto; Anya Frenchick, sixth grade, soprano; Janae Hansen, ninth grade, soprano; Zion Ondoma, seventh grade, tenor; Michael Solberg-Maas, eighth grade, bass; Jamie Tinajero, seventh grade, bass; and Ethan True, eighth grade, bass.