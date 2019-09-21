Nicole Hehr, a native of Mason City and a May 2019 graduate of the University of Iowa, has received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award to Italy for 2019-2020.
Hehr earned a bachelor of arts degree in ancient civilizations.
Could you give a brief synopsis of what you’ll be doing with your Fulbright?
For my Fulbright grant, I will be working as an English teaching assistant in high schools in Italy. I also plan to get involved in my community by volunteering with a local health organization and starting a science book club.
What drew you to your field of study?
While studying ancient civilizations in college, I participated in an archaeological dig in Sicily, Italy, which really sparked my interest in Italian language and culture. Struggling to learn Italian myself inspired me to teach English in the Iowa City community. The Fulbright ETA was the perfect opportunity for me to learn more about a culture and language I’ve fallen in love with while also helping others learn English, which I truly enjoyed doing while in Iowa City.
How do you envision this will influence your life/future career?
After Fulbright, I plan to attend medical school to become a doctor. I believe Fulbright will be a huge asset to my career, and life in general, by providing me with communication, teaching and cultural skills that will allow me to provide better care to my patients. I also believe Fulbright will help me facilitate global communication about medical research and treatments in addition to being a global citizen.
What advice do you have for future students interested in applying for a Fulbright?
My advice to future students interested in Fulbright is to really dig deep into why you want to do a Fulbright. It really helps to understand your motivations for Fulbright when it comes time to write your application statements. I would also add that while it is a long and sometimes difficult process, I believe it’s worth it, regardless of if you receive a grant, because you learn so much about yourself and your future goals throughout the process. Finally, I would highly recommend seeking out all of the support that the Fulbright team at Iowa offers; they were incredibly helpful and I wouldn’t be here without them.
Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants are provided to selected students to conduct research, attend graduate school, undertake creative projects, or serve as English teaching assistants abroad in 2019-20.
