Mason City's most famous building is decked out for Christmas
Mason City's most famous building is decked out for Christmas

Skylight room

 Historic Park Inn Skylight room.

The Historic Park Inn Hotel, is showing off her festive attire, which makes now the perfect time to take a tour.

Wright on the Park, the non-profit organization which owns the hotel, offers guided tours, as well as souvenirs, books, gifts, and artwork showcasing Mason City’s rich architectural history.

The building, which originally also included a bank and office space, was designed and by Frank Lloyd Wright, who also initiated construction, It is the last remaining Wright hotel in the world.

The year of its initial opening inspired the name of the hotel’s 1910 Grille, a fine dining restaurant located on the main floor, as well as the 1910 Lounge, located on the lower level. The lounge is also home to a 100-year-old billiards table, which can still be used by guests.

Tours are given every Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.wrightonthepark.org for times and admission prices.

