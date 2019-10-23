The Dr. George and Eleanor Stockman House and Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center are open to visitors during the week.
The prairie school-style house, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, was saved from demolition and moved a few blocks to its present location in 1989. It later opened as a popular tourist attraction and noted architectural landmark.
Guided tours take place throughout the year, leading guests through the home and center, giving the history about Wright and North Iowa's vast architectural culture.
A gift shop with Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired merchandise, including furniture, jewelry, and learning materials can also be found at the center.
The Stockman House and Architectural Interpretive Center are located at 520 First St. NE in Mason City.
Visit www.stockmanhouse.org for tour times and additional information.
