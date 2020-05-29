Mason City Noon Rotary gives $1,000 to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Noon Rotary Club received a $1,000 Disaster Response Grant from Rotary International Foundation, and recently donated it to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Hawkeye Harvest serves the nine-county Cerro Gordo area. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the food bank served 10,205 families or 21,667 people. During COVID-19, that number has increased dramatically.

"Our Rotary Club members wanted to help the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank continue to meet more families' food needs during these challenging times and we were pleased to provide this donation to them," said Margo Underwood, Mason City Noon Rotary Club member.

"This is a wonderful donation to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. It will certainly allow us to buy close to 6,000 pounds of food from the Food Bank of Iowa," said Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank Director Carol Clayton. "This is a wonderful example of how a local organization has chosen to help Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0