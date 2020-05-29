Mason City Noon Rotary gives $1,000 to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank
0 comments

Mason City Noon Rotary gives $1,000 to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Noon Rotary Club received a $1,000 Disaster Response Grant from Rotary International Foundation, and recently donated it to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Hawkeye Harvest serves the nine-county Cerro Gordo area. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the food bank served 10,205 families or 21,667 people. During COVID-19, that number has increased dramatically.

Dinner for one

This is a pre-packed food box for one person from Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

"Our Rotary Club members wanted to help the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank continue to meet more families' food needs during these challenging times and we were pleased to provide this donation to them," said Margo Underwood, Mason City Noon Rotary Club member.

"This is a wonderful donation to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. It will certainly allow us to buy close to 6,000 pounds of food from the Food Bank of Iowa," said Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank Director Carol Clayton. "This is a wonderful example of how a local organization has chosen to help Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guess Whose Birthday?
Birthdays

Guess Whose Birthday?

Happy Birthday to the most special mom! May you know today and always how loved and cherished you are. May you know how precious and amazing y…

80th Birthday
Birthdays

80th Birthday

Please help us celebrate this JD farmer’s birthday by sending cards and wishes to 24514 Grouse Ave, Hanlontown, IA 50444.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News