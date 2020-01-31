Mason City noon Rotary Club meets

The Mason City Noon Rotary Club will meet at noon on Monday at the Prime N’ Wine in Mason City.

Following lunch, a program is presented of community, regional, national or international interest. Monday's meeting will feature Troyce Fisher who will speak about Central Gardens.

If you wish to be a guest for this meeting, please contact a Rotarian or come to be greeted at the door. For further information visit www.masoncitynoonrotary.org or contact Edith Blanchard, public relations chair at 641-421-3666.