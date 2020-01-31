Mason City noon Rotary Club meets
Mason City noon Rotary Club meets

The Mason City Noon Rotary Club will meet at noon on Monday at the Prime N’ Wine in Mason City.

Following lunch, a program is presented of community, regional, national or international interest. Monday's meeting will feature Troyce Fisher who will speak about Central Gardens.

If you wish to be a guest for this meeting, please contact a Rotarian or come to be greeted at the door. For further information visit www.masoncitynoonrotary.org or contact Edith Blanchard, public relations chair at 641-421-3666.

