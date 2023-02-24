Rev. Jane Harris has been installed as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, both in Mason City.

St. Paul and Our Saviour’s congregations began a shared ministry in 2019 and alternate hosting Sunday worship services.

Previously serving the Lutheran churches in Rockwell and Thornton, Rev. Harris is a former Mason City resident and graduate of MCHS.

She has shared with the congregations: “A God who continues to work in and through us and in and through God’s church, promising to never leave us nor forsake us! I hope you will join me as together we praise the one who loves us so much that he gave his life so that we may live forever – our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Thanks be to God.”

Our Saviour’s congregational president Mike Olson spoke on behalf of both congregations; “As we look forward to our future with Pastor Jane Harris, we are all very excited about having her as our new pastor and our shared ministry together. I think we are very blessed. Her wide range of experiences, her belief in God's grace and acknowledgment that we are all unique in God's eyes and loved, and her strengths in pastoral care and visiting people will be a great addition to our ministry and mission.”

Services are held at 9:30 a.m., with coffee and fellowship following, at St. Paul on the first and third Sundays of each month and at Our Saviour’s on the second and fourth Sundays.

Both locations stream services via the churches’ respective Facebook pages. Wednesday evening Lenten services begin with soup supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m. The next Lenten service on March 1 will be held at Our Saviour’s, alternating the remaining services with St. Paul. All are welcome.

St. Paul Lutheran Church is located near downtown at 329 E. State Street; Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is at Jefferson and 25th Street Southwest on the south side of Mason City.