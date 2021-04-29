Mason City ISU student presents at national conference

A Mason City Iowa State University student is among 60 who shared their research and scholarship with their peers from across the nation in April.
The 34th annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research took place online April 12-14. About 4,000 undergraduate students from across the U.S. presented their research at this annual conference, the largest undergraduate research conference in the country.
Yahan Chang, a mechanical engineering major, presented “Evaluating Iowa State University Writing and Media Center’s relationship with English as an additional language (EAL) students.”