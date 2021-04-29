 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City ISU student presents at national conference
0 comments

Mason City ISU student presents at national conference

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mason City Iowa State University student is among 60 who shared their research and scholarship with their peers from across the nation in April.

The 34th annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research took place online April 12-14. About 4,000 undergraduate students from across the U.S. presented their research at this annual conference, the largest undergraduate research conference in the country.

Yahan Chang, a mechanical engineering major, presented “Evaluating Iowa State University Writing and Media Center’s relationship with English as an additional language (EAL) students.”

Education weblogo 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News