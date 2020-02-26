Mason City High School's bands host concert on Sunday
0 comments

Mason City High School's bands host concert on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will present the Concert and Symphonic Bands in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Mohawk Performance Hall in the FEMA Safe Room on the Mason City High School campus.

Sunday's concert is a celebration of the Instrumental Music Department's 93rd year. Directors Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will lead the performance.

Band Concert

Russ Kramer, director of bands at Mason City High School 

Selections include "Galop," by Dmitri Shostakovich/arr. Donald Hunsberger; "Three on the Isle," by Hugh Stuart; "Star Wars Medley," by John Williams/arr. John Tatgenhorst; "Footsteps," by Dana Wilson (conducted by UNI student teacher, Alissa Ortega)

Parking is available in the south lot of Mason City High School and in the John Adams Middle School lot. Patrons needing to be dropped off may do so at the north entrance of the FEMA room off of the John Adams Middle School drive. Concert-goers can enter through the MCHS main entry or the north entrance of the FEMA room.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert “Bob” Pflieger, 90
Birthdays

Robert “Bob” Pflieger, 90

  • Updated

Robert “Bob” Pflieger is turning 90 on February 27, 2020. He will celebrate with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. C…

Rodemeyer, 65 years
Anniversaries

Rodemeyer, 65 years

Ken Rodemeyer and Berni (Prather) Rodemeyer of Mason City, Iowa, were married February 20, 1955, in Hampton, Iowa. They will be celebrating th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News