Mason City High School's bands host concert on Sunday

The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will present the Concert and Symphonic Bands in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Mohawk Performance Hall in the FEMA Safe Room on the Mason City High School campus.

Parking is available in the south lot of Mason City High School and in the John Adams Middle School lot. Patrons needing to be dropped off may do so at the north entrance of the FEMA room off of the John Adams Middle School drive. Concert-goers can enter through the MCHS main entry or the north entrance of the FEMA room.