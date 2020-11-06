 Skip to main content
Mason City High School musicians named All-State
  • Updated
Nineteen students from Mason City High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a 2020 All-State Musician.  

While the 2020 All-State Music Festival Concert has been canceled due to health safety concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that in no way diminishes the accomplishment of the young musicians designated as members of the 2020 All-State Band, Choir, or Orchestra, organizers said.

The MCHS Chorus qualified 17 students for participation:

Nathalie Angel, Soprano

Grant Bohls, Tenor

Ava Ciavarelli, Alto

Jackson Everist, Bass

Jennaya Everist, Alto

Nathan Farland, Tenor

Emma Garrett, Alto

Gretchen Garrett, Soprano

Maggie Gerrietts, Alto

Kylie Hansen, Soprano

Makenna Hansen, Soprano

Jack Harty, Tenor

Avery Heinzerling, Alto

Gabi Johnson, Alto

Aden Stroup, Tenor

Owen Stroup, Bass

Samuel Swegle, Bass

The MCHS Band qualified 2 students for participation:

Britta Elsbernd – Oboe

Trevor Torkelson – Tuba

