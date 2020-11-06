Mason City High School musicians named All-State

Nineteen students from Mason City High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a 2020 All-State Musician.
While the 2020 All-State Music Festival Concert has been canceled due to health safety concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that in no way diminishes the accomplishment of the young musicians designated as members of the 2020 All-State Band, Choir, or Orchestra, organizers said.
The MCHS Chorus qualified 17 students for participation:
Nathalie Angel, Soprano
Grant Bohls, Tenor
Ava Ciavarelli, Alto
Jackson Everist, Bass
Jennaya Everist, Alto
Nathan Farland, Tenor
Emma Garrett, Alto
Gretchen Garrett, Soprano
Maggie Gerrietts, Alto
Kylie Hansen, Soprano
Makenna Hansen, Soprano
Jack Harty, Tenor
Avery Heinzerling, Alto
Gabi Johnson, Alto
Aden Stroup, Tenor
Owen Stroup, Bass
Samuel Swegle, Bass
The MCHS Band qualified 2 students for participation:
Britta Elsbernd – Oboe
Trevor Torkelson – Tuba
