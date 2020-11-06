Mason City High School musicians named All-State

Nineteen students from Mason City High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a 2020 All-State Musician.

While the 2020 All-State Music Festival Concert has been canceled due to health safety concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that in no way diminishes the accomplishment of the young musicians designated as members of the 2020 All-State Band, Choir, or Orchestra, organizers said.