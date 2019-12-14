The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department will hold its 93rd Annual Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus.
The evening will feature more than 300 students performing a wide variety of seasonal multicultural music from around the world. The choirs are conducted by Joel Everist along with Sarah Bouska, and feature collaborative pianist Rachel Everist.
There is no charge for the concert, all members of the community are welcome. Seating is limited so arriving early is recommended.
The Mixed Chorus, a 9th through 12th grade grade choir, will perform “Joy,” “Under Winter Moon,” “An Irving Berlin Christmas” and finish with “Kusimama.”
The Varsity Choir, an auditioned ensemble of sophomores, juniors and seniors, will begin with “Sing We Noel,” “What Child,” “Estrella Blanca,” “There Is Faint Music” and “Everywhere I Go.”
The Concert Choir, an auditioned ensemble of juniors and seniors, will conclude the evening with a processional through the auditorium, followed by “Carol of the Birds,” and “Nisi Dominus.” The final three selections have Iowa ties: “Sussex Carol” is arranged by Elaine Hagenberg from Des Moines, “Noel” is a South African work arranged by former Luther College conductor Brad Holmes, and “I’ll Be On My Way” is an original work by Shawn Kirchner from Cedar Falls.
The finale, “Night of Silence,” will unite all of the MCHS Choirs to close the concert.
