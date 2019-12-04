The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will present its Concert and Symphonic bands’ winter concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Mohawk Performance Hall located in the FEMA room on the Mason City High School campus.
Sunday's concert is a celebration of the Instrumental Music Department's 93rd year. Directors Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will lead the performance. Senior soloists Kaitlyn Walthall and Bailey Gunderson will perform.
The concert is free and the public is invited to attend. There will also be a bake sale held in conjunction with the concert with proceeds going toward the Instrumental Music Boosters.
