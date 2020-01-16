Mason City High School bands to hold showcase concert

On Saturday, the Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will hold its 11th annual Showcase Concert from noon to 4 p.m. in the Mason City High School Cafeteria.

This year’s showcase is a fundraiser for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The goal for the students is to collect 2,500 items to help the food bank. Groups performing throughout the afternoon will include the String Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band I, and the Mohawk Power Pep Band. There will also be special music by staff.

Godfather’s Pizza and other lunch items will be available for purchase during the performance. The performance is free to the public, seating will be available and free-will donations of non-perishable food items or money will be accepted.

