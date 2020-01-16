You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City High School bands to hold showcase concert
0 comments

Mason City High School bands to hold showcase concert

{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, the Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will hold its 11th annual Showcase Concert from noon to 4 p.m. in the Mason City High School Cafeteria.

This year’s showcase is a fundraiser for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The goal for the students is to collect 2,500 items to help the food bank. Groups performing throughout the afternoon will include the String Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band I, and the Mohawk Power Pep Band. There will also be special music by staff.

Mason City High School Band

The Mason City High School Band gives a performance at the 2018 commencement ceremony.

Godfather’s Pizza and other lunch items will be available for purchase during the performance. The performance is free to the public, seating will be available and free-will donations of non-perishable food items or money will be accepted.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five Generation Family
Milestones

Five Generation Family

  • Updated

Clockwise from lower left: Louise (Ballhagen) Burnett, 85, great-great-grandmother, Nora Springs (formerly from Rudd); Carolyn (Burnett) Ewen,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News